My Take: For Jack Evans, the fall is much faster than the rise

On My Take, Clinton Yates shares his disappointment, but not his surprise, that D.C. is struggling with another corrupt politician.

Another day in D.C., another corrupt politician.

My Take: 6/25/2019 Clinton Yates https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/MyTake062519.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.