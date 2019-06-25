202
Home » Washington, DC News » My Take: For Jack…

My Take: For Jack Evans, the fall is much faster than the rise

By Clinton Yates June 25, 2019 10:10 pm 06/25/2019 10:10pm
Share

Another day in D.C., another corrupt politician.

My Take: 6/25/2019

Clinton Yates

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
clinton yates corrupt d.c. council jack evans Local News Local Politics and Elections News my take Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!