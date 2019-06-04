202
Inbound Canal Road in DC reopens after emergency repairs

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews June 4, 2019 11:05 am 06/04/2019 11:05am
Inbound Canal Road in D.C. has reopened after an hours-long closure due to a downed pole and power lines, causing significant congestion as traffic was rerouted through Arizona Avenue.

An extended closure on the popular commuter route ended around 11 a.m. Tuesday after crews completed repairs on a pole and transmission lines damaged by a fallen tree before morning commute.

Traffic was diverted through Arizona Avenue to MacArthur Boulevard, the WTOP Traffic Center reported, heavy impacting inbound travel on Chain Bridge Road, North Glebe Road and the Clara Barton Parkway, all which had slowed to a crawl before the turn onto Arizona Avenue.

Residual delays remain.

Below is a map of the area:

Topics:
arizona avenue canal road Local News macarthur boulevard northwest dc Washington, DC News Washington, DC Traffic
800
