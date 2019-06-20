202
Home » Washington, DC News » First protected bike lane…

First protected bike lane going up in 14th St. NW project

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP June 20, 2019 1:07 pm 06/20/2019 01:07pm
6 Shares

The first of what will be more than a dozen concrete bus islands that also provide a protected bike lane is going up on a busy stretch of 14th Street Northwest, as part of an adventurous project to make the commuter route more liveable, driveable and bikeable.

On southbound 14th Street, at N Street Northwest, contractors are creating the initial island, as part of DDOT’s 14th Street NW Streetscape project.

For commuters, the project will begin at Florida Avenue Northwest and run about a mile to Thomas Circle.

While the District has created a network of bicycle lanes, including ones protected behind parked cars, bike commuter Drew Stuyvenberg said the concrete islands will provide an extra level of safety on busy 14th Street.

“Right now it’s really just a paint stripe on the road, to demarcate the bike lanes, and some (drivers) feel at liberty to use that as a place to load or unload,” Stuyvenberg said.

Despite ongoing construction, lane shifts and limited visibility on 14th Street to accommodate the new islands, Stuyvenberg continued to use the route on Thursday.

“I feel safer on 14th than most of the other routes, largely because of the bike lanes,” Stuyvenberg said. “On top of that, the light timing’s better on 14th, so it’s a short-term headache for some long-term gain.”

Eventually, bus shelters will be erected on the bus islands, which will act as a buffer for a 5-foot bike lane that will include a curb to separate it from sidewalks.

Other transportation improvements in the streetscape project include ADA-compliant ramps, new streetlights and traffic signals, multi-space parking meters, benches, bike racks and landscaping.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
14th street 14th street NW streetscape bike lanes commuter route ddot district of columbia Life & Style Living News Local News neal augenstein Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays June 23-29
2019 Women's World Cup
Today in History: June 27
Top Michael Jackson songs
10 summer food and drink festivals
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP