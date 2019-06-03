DC police seek suspects in kidnapping, robbery of ride-share driver

A surveillance video caught three people at an ATM, and D.C. police said that two of these people kidnapped and robbed the other.
A surveillance video caught three people at an ATM, and D.C. police said that two of these people kidnapped and robbed the other.
It happened Wednesday after 3 a.m. Police said the suspects forced the victim, who is a ride-share driver, into his car and they drove to a gas station on the 4800 block of George Avenue Northwest.
The three were then seen on video at an ATM. Police said in a news release that the suspects forced the victim to withdraw money and then fled.
Police ask anyone with information on the suspects on the video below it call 202-727-9099.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.