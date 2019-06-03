202
DC police seek suspects in kidnapping, robbery of ride-share driver

By Abigail Constantino June 3, 2019 10:07 pm
A surveillance video caught three people at an ATM, and D.C. police said that two of these people kidnapped and robbed the other.

It happened Wednesday after 3 a.m. Police said the suspects forced the victim, who is a ride-share driver, into his car and they drove to a gas station on the 4800 block of George Avenue Northwest.

The three were then seen on video at an ATM. Police said in a news release that the suspects forced the victim to withdraw money and then fled.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspects on the video below it call 202-727-9099.

