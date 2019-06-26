DC police investigate possible hate crime, suspect arrested

During an argument, the the victim was struck with a with a bicycle and homophobic slurs were shouted, police said.

A possible hate crime is under investigation in the West End area of Northwest D.C.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, 33-year-old Nehemiah Taylor, of Miami, and another person were involved in an argument on 19th Street Northwest at the intersection of L Street, near Dupont Circle, according to D.C. police.

During the argument, Taylor reportedly threatened the victim, hit him with a bicycle and shouted homophobic slurs, police said.

Taylor was arrested shortly afterward and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

