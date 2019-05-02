Woman hospitalized after being struck by Jeep in NW DC

A Jeep struck a woman Thursday morning at a crosswalk in Northwest D.C., partially pinning her underneath the vehicle.

It happened at Georgia Avenue and Barry Place, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Fire officials had to extricate the woman from underneath the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

