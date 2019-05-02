202
Woman hospitalized after being struck by Jeep in NW DC

By Anagha Srikanth May 2, 2019 9:45 am 05/02/2019 09:45am
A woman is in the hospital after she was trapped underneath a Jeep that struck her at a crosswalk in Northwest D.C. Thursday morning.

It happened at Georgia Avenue and Barry Place, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Fire officials had to extricate the woman from underneath the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

