Time for a swim! Kicking off DC’s outdoor pool season with a splash

Saturday was the perfect day for a swim. It also was the opening day for D.C.'s 19 outdoor pools. And on the gateway weekend to summer, many made their way to Langdon Park Pool and Spray Park.

Kevin, 4, was one of them and he told WTOP he was excited to swim and get in the big pool.

His dad, Josh, said they’ll be at Langdon Park Pool often, “as much as we can during the summertime, for sure.”

Tamika Monroe-Young and her husband were chatting with each other while relaxing in a lounge chair and watching their three children enjoy the water. Their visit to the pool had been in the works.

“Probably two weeks before this, we had it planned that we were going to come to the pool this weekend. It’s nice down here. We love it.”

Meantime, Susann Edwards said her family spent a lot of time at the pool last summer, and they have plans to do so this year as well. She said this reminds her of summers past.

“I actually told my husband … this is youth, this is childhood for me on the summer. We try to get out as much as we can when they’re not in camp and we’re not working.”

The Langdon Park Pool and Spray Park is just one of 19 outdoor pools that have officially opened to greet the summer season.

“DPR is excited to offer a cost-free, fun and safe environment for residents over this holiday weekend as we kick off the beginning of a standout summer. We will also offer earlier hours during the week at 10 of our outdoor pool locations across the city, thanks to Mayor Bowser,” said D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation Director Delano Hunter in a statement.

The following 10 pools will open an hour earlier than usual — at 10 a.m., instead of 11 a.m.

Anacostia

Banneker

Francis

Harry Thomas

Langdon

Oxon Run

Upshur

Kenilworth

Happy Hollow

Lincoln Capper

In addition to the outdoor parks, there are also 11 city-run indoor pools and nearly two dozen spray parks.

DPR kicked off the citywide 2019 outdoor pool season with a celebration event at Langdon Pool on Friday afternoon.

For more information about DPR’s outdoor pools, visit the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation website.

All outdoor pools will be open, except East Potomac Pool in Southwest, DC, which is currently closed during renovations.

