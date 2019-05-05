202
911 calling restored for DC Sprint, Boost customers

By Abigail Constantino May 5, 2019 1:50 am 05/05/2019 01:50am
Sprint and Boost customers can now dial 911 and not get a busy signal in D.C.

On Saturday, D.C.’s Office of Unified Communications got reports that the carriers’ customers were getting a fast busy tone when dialing 911.

As a back up for callers who may still experience a busy signal, they may still call 311 and press option 1.

