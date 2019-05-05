911 calling restored for DC Sprint, Boost customers

Sprint and Boost customers can now dial 911 and not get a busy signal in D.C. The 911 service has been restored for the carriers' customers.
Sprint and Boost customers can now dial 911 and not get a busy signal in D.C.
On Saturday, D.C.’s Office of Unified Communications got reports that the carriers’ customers were getting a fast busy tone when dialing 911.
As a back up for callers who may still experience a busy signal, they may still call 311 and press option 1.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.