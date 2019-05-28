202
Home » Washington, DC News » Smithsonian names new chief;…

Smithsonian names new chief; Lonnie Bunch first African American in role

By Jack Moore May 28, 2019 11:17 am 05/28/2019 11:17am
19 Shares
In this Sept. 21, 2017, photo, Lonnie Bunch, director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks about the museum's first year and his vision for the future of the exhibits, in Washington. He has been named the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

D.C.’s world-famous complex of museums and art galleries is getting a new leader.

Historian Lonnie Bunch, the founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, has been selected to lead the Smithsonian Institution.

Bunch will be the first African American and also the first historian to serve as secretary of the Smithsonian Institution in its nearly 175-year history.

As secretary, Bunch is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day running of the Smithsonian’s 19 museums and art galleries and the National Zoo.

The move, which followed a vote by the Smithsonian Institution’s board of regents, was announced Tuesday morning.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who also serves as the chancellor of the Smithsonian Institution’s board of regents, cited Bunch’s efforts over a decade to bring a Smithsonian museum focused on African American history to the National Mall. The African American history museum, which has compiled a collection of 40,000 objects and drawn massive crowds, opened in September 2016.

“Lonnie Bunch guided, from concept to completion, the complex effort to build the premier museum celebrating African American achievements,” Roberts said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with him as we approach the Smithsonian’s 175th anniversary, to increase its relevance and role as a beloved American institution and public trust.”

In a statement, Bunch said he was “humbled and honored” to serve as Smithsonian secretary and said he planned to work to make the Smithsonian “even more relevant and more meaningful and reach more people in the future.”

Bunch’s appointment will take effect June 16. He is the first museum director to take the top role in 74 years. Before being named director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2005, he held a number of positions at the National Museum of American History and the National Air and Space Museum.

Bunch succeeds David Skorton, who is leaving the Smithsonian to become president and CEO of the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Jack Moore Living News Local News lonnie bunch museums national museum of african american history and culture smithsonian smithsonian institution Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

11 places to go for outdoor dining in DC

Here are some local places to check out if you're looking to dine alfresco. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!