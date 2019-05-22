202
Senate staffer dies after fight outside Navy Yard bar

By Hallie Mellendorf May 22, 2019 12:33 am 05/22/2019 12:33am
A Senate staffer died Sunday after suffering from head injuries sustained in a fight outside a bar and restaurant in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood.

Berner “Bud” Richard Johnson III, 48, was assaulted last week near Scarlet Oak Restaurant and Bar on K Street SE, just around the corner his home, according to a police report.

The assault took place around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15. According to the report, a suspect struck Johnson “about the head.”

“He was a victim of a violent crime last week in D.C., and recently succumbed to the injuries that crime involved,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said during remarks on the Senate floor Monday.

“[Johnson] was beloved by his Senate family, the softball team he’s coached, and his many friends and family. I offer my prayers for his partner, Diane, his son Bo, and for all who loved and will miss him.”

Schumer said Johnson worked as a Senate staffer for over 30 years.

Police are still investigating the assault.

Below is a map of where the assault occurred:

