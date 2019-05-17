DC police seek 3 in Columbia Heights shooting

Two men are recovering after being shot in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon, and police are looking for three people connected to the shooting.

It happened just around 4:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, near Harriet Tubman Elementary School.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone who can identify the three police are looking for should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Police are looking for three people connected to a shooting Friday, May 17, 2019, in Columbia Heights in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Below is the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

