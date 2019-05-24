A large crack has developed in the Atlantic arch and a smaller one in the District of Columbia column of the National World War II Memorial on the National Mall. See photos.

The National World War II Memorial, on the National Mall, is showing some cracks and will be undergoing repairs.

Mike Litterst, of the National Park Service, said a large crack had developed in the Atlantic arch and a smaller one in the District of Columbia column.

They may have been there since the monument was built, Litterst said — they were visible when the monument was dedicated in 2004.

“A structural assessment is underway, which will provide information on the cause of the cracks and make recommendation for how to best repair them,” Litterst added.

A crack is seen in rear right column of the Atlantic granite arch at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Friday, May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Once the structural assessment is done, they’ll know how best to fix the cracks and how long it will take.

Litterst said that the monument is still structurally sound, and that the work shouldn’t require keeping visitors from the monument.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.