Passport DC offers opportunity to see the world — without leaving town

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun May 4, 2019 3:24 pm 05/04/2019 03:24pm
Massachusetts Avenue and surrounding streets teemed with people on Saturday, streaming up and down Embassy Row for the 12th annual Around the World Embassy Tour.

A number of embassies opened their doors to showcase their country’s culture including art, food, music and dance.

For some, the event was a “go with the flow” kind of experience.

“We’ve already been to India, we already tried on our saris, we had a fabulous time,” said Stacy Banks of Greenbelt, Maryland.

She and her friend were also eager to visit another embassy.

“I really want to go to Japan, so I thought it would be really cool to experience the embassy and see it from inside and just see some culture, “ said Mandy Monson of Laurel, Maryland.

And some people traveled from out of town for this event. WTOP caught up with folks who were here from New York just for the Around the World Embassy Walk.

For Rob Lash of Colorado, it was a great way to celebrate his daughter’s 30th birthday. They were trying to see as many embassies as they could fit in.

“Japan we went in, South Korea we watched the dancing,” Lash told WTOP. He said the long waits to enter the embassies were well worth it.

 

Topics:
embassy walk Latest News liz anderson Local News passport dc Washington, DC News
