Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southeast crash

By Teddy Gelman May 13, 2019 9:58 am 05/13/2019 09:58am
A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle was struck by a car in Southeast D.C.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on South Capitol Street near Firth Sterling Avenue. D.C. police said the striking vehicle stayed at the scene.

As an investigation into what led to the crash was conducted, the northbound lanes of South Capitol Street were diverted to Firth Sterling Avenue and Suitland Parkway.

