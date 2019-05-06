Man arrested for arson outside National Archives

Police in D.C. have arrested a man for setting a fire outside the National Archives building last month, an act that was caught on security video.

Jacob Wallace, 32, was arrested for the April 25 fire. Security camera footage shows Wallace placing a gas container on the left side of the building on Pennsylvania Avenue NW and lighting it on fire at about 8 p.m.

Security officers discovered the blaze and were unable to put it out before the local fire department arrived and successfully extinguished the flames, according to the National Archives.

No one was injured in the incident. The building sustained an estimated $12,000 in damage to the exterior wall.

NBC Washington reported that Wallace was indicted on federal charges related to the arson, and that according to a federal court filing, he told FBI agents he was “hearing voices and believed someone was following him related to his being a confidential informant while in the state of Kentucky.”

