VIDEO: Arsonist lights fire outside National Archives

A fire intentionally set by an unidentified person broke out outside of the National Archives in D.C. on Thursday.

The person is seen on security camera footage placing a gas container on the left side of the building on Pennsylvania Avenue and lighting it on fire at about 8 p.m.

Security officers discovered the blaze and were unable to put it out before the local fire department arrived and successfully extinguished the flames, according to the National Archives.

No one was injured in the incident. The building sustained damage to the exterior wall.

The unidentified arsonist was wearing dark pants and a dark jacket over a light-colored hooded shirt with the hood up, according to the National Archives.

The incident is under investigation by multiple agencies, including the NARA Office of the Inspector General. Anyone who might have any information about this incident should contact the NARA OIG hotline at 1-800-786-2551.

