PHOTOS: Rolling Thunder's final ride

PHOTOS: Rolling Thunder’s final ride

By WTOP Staff May 26, 2019 12:49 pm 05/26/2019 12:49pm
This year marks the end of the Rolling Thunder Memorial Day motorcycle ride through Washington, D.C.

The event is organized to advocate for American members of the armed forces who have been taken as prisoners of war and those who have gone missing in action.

Rolling Thunder’s executive director expressed his frustration at what he characterized as continued mismanagement of the annual “Ride for Freedom” by Pentagon officials.

See photos from the final ride.

Holiday News Living News Local News Maryland News memorial day Memorial Day News Photo Galleries rolling thunder Virginia Washington, DC News
