PHOTOS: Rolling Thunder’s final ride

This year marks the very last Rolling Thunder that will go through Washington D.C. on Memorial Day weekend. See photos from the final ride.

This year marks the end of the Rolling Thunder Memorial Day motorcycle ride through Washington, D.C.

The event is organized to advocate for American members of the armed forces who have been taken as prisoners of war and those who have gone missing in action.

Rolling Thunder’s executive director expressed his frustration at what he characterized as continued mismanagement of the annual “Ride for Freedom” by Pentagon officials.

See photos from the final ride.

Bikers take a break from the 2019 Rolling Thunder ride. (WFED/Tom Temin)

