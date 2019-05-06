DC roads to be closed Monday for Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service

Several roads will be closed in D.C. Monday for the 40th annual Washington Area Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service.

In preparation, the following streets will be closed to both the public and law enforcement members to allow for street cleaning before the service until 3 p.m. on Monday:

D Street, NW – from 3rd Street, NW to 4th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue, NW – from 4th Street, NW to 5th Street, NW

D.C. Police say that the public shoulder expect parking restrictions in the area and should pay attention to posted emergency and no parking signs.

All vehicles that are parked along the route in violation of posted signs will be ticketed and towed, according to police.

Other events related to National Police Week that will have traffic and potential for road closures include the following:

May 6: Washington Area Law Enforcement Memorial Service. The D.C. FOP Lodge #1, FOP Auxiliary, D.C. MPD and DC-COPS are co-hosting their annual Washington Area Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service, which starts at 11:30 a.m. at DC MPD Headquarters, 300 Indiana Avenue NW in D.C.

May 7: Annual Blue Mass. The Blue Mass will be held at 12:10 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 10th and G Streets, NW in D.C.

May 11: National Police Week 5K. Thousands of runners and walkers come together to honor the memory of fallen law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.

May 11: NLEOMF Cadet Ceremony. The event begins at 11 a.m. at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, 400 E. Street NW in D.C.

May 11: Annual Police K-9 Memorial Service. The memorial service will include a wreath laying ceremony to honor the memory of fallen police K9s who have given their lives in the line of duty. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and will be held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at 450 F St. NW in D.C.

Police recommend that those traveling in the area consider alternative routes and allow for extra time for their routes on Monday, according to a release.

