DC road closures for Blue Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP May 7, 2019 8:00 am 05/07/2019 08:00am
Mounted Police salute during the 22nd annual "Blue Mass" at St. Patrick's Catholic Church May 3, 2016 in Washington, DC. The mass is held by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund to recognize the first responders who have given their lives in the past year. The 2019 mass is being held May 7, 2019. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Multiple streets will be closed in downtown Washington on Tuesday for the 25th Annual Blue Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

The Blue Mass at noon honors members of public safety professions like police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services personnel.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are expected to participate in a procession before the 12:10 p.m. service at the church at 10th and G Streets in Northwest.

The following roads are scheduled to be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

  • 10th Street, NW between F Street and H Street NW
  • G Street, NW between 9th and 11th Street NW
  • G Place, NW between 9th and 10th Street NW

There will also be an emergency no parking in effect for the following streets until 3 p.m.:

  • 10th Street, NW between F Street and H Street NW
  • G Street, NW between 9th and 11th Street NW
  • G Place, NW between 9th and 10th Street NW

See a map of the closures below:

View a schedule for all of the events during National Police Week.

