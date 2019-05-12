Calling all sleuths: International Spy Museum opens its doors in DC

The line to get into D.C.'s rebooted International Spy Museum on its opening day reached down the block at times, but those that stayed enjoyed the new space. See photos.

Amateur sleuths visit International Spy Museum in D.C. WTOP/Keara Dowd https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2-new-spy-kdo.mp3 Download audio

On a day that resembled a London scene in a James Bond movie, hundreds came out to L’Enfant Plaza for the opening day of the new International Spy Museum.

The line to get into D.C.’s rebooted spy museum reached down the block at times, as music played outside and volunteers handed out free food. The crowds and pricing did cause some people to leave, but those that stayed enjoyed the new space.

“It was fabulous.” said Deb Whittmayer of Arlington. “The ability to do the interactions as an adult, they were challenging yet fun.”

“One of the folks that was with me, we even got some screams out of her at some of the stations, so it was a great day.”

Opening day at the new International Spy Museum at L’Enfant Plaza. (WTOP/Keara Dowd)

Visitors still get a cover identity when they walk in, and a series of tests and interactive games along the way challenge their spying abilities. Along with some items from the old place, the new museum features a number of new artifacts and state-of-the-art technology to tell the stories of real-life spies around the world.

Hudson from Philadelphia made the trip down with her family as a present for her 10th birthday.

“Me and my little sister Juliette play spies around the house,” said Hudson. “We spy on our parents.”

Hudson (aka Reagan Robinson, per her Spy Museum identity) also liked all the gadgets on display, like weapons disguised as everyday objects.

“The umbrella is a gun,” she said. “It looks like a regular umbrella, but it’s a gun.”

The museum is open seven days a week. For tickets and other information visit the museum’s official website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.