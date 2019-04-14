202
Woman wounded after Columbia Heights shooting

By Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP April 14, 2019 11:17 am 04/14/2019 11:17am
A woman was wounded after a shooting Saturday night in D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood.

D.C. police received a call just after 11 p.m. Saturday about a shooting in Northwest on 11th Street near Columbia Road.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK, D.C. police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Below is a map of the area of the shooting.

