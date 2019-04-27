White nationalists interrupt Antiracist Book Festival at Politics and Prose bookstore

A small group of white nationalists interrupted a book talk Saturday at the Politics and Prose bookstore in D.C. during an author event for the Antiracist Book Festival that was being hosted at the store.

The interruption came while author Jonathan Metzl was discussing his book, “The Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland” at the Connecticut Avenue Politics and Prose location.

Metzl is a professor of psychology and sociology at Vanderbilt University.

A witness to the event told WTOP that while Metzl spoke in front of people attending the festival, a crowd of less than a dozen people — one carrying a megaphone — walked up to the stage and chanted “this land is our land” repeatedly before walking out of the bookstore in a single-file line chanting “aim.”

The interruption did not last long, and no physical contact between the protesters and those attending the event was reported.

