202
Home » Washington, DC News » WATCH: Musical protest on…

WATCH: Musical protest on U Street after Metro PCS store ordered to silence go-go music

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP April 10, 2019 4:02 am 04/10/2019 04:02am
46 Shares

For almost 25 years, the Metro PCS store at 7th Street and Florida Avenue NW in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood has played go-go music on outdoor speakers.

But corporate owner T-Mobile recently told the local shop owner to shut the tunes off, reportedly because someone who moved into a new luxury apartment building threatened to sue.

Now more than 50,000 people have signed a petition asking T-Mobile to bring back the music.

Supporters are spreading the word on social media using the hashtag #DontMuteDC.

On Monday, D.C. councilwoman Brianne Nadeau, who represents Shaw and the U Street area, sent a letter to T-Mobile’s senior vice president of government affairs, urging company leaders to change their decision.

“Go-go is a blend of funk, hip-hop, Latin, and other genres that emerged in the ’60s and ’70s. It is a unique product of D.C. and its black residents. To this day, it is the indisputable sound of D.C. and its suburbs,” she wrote. “This corner is often where many hear go-go for the first time. The music that has played there since at least 1995 – and the CDs sold next door – have kept this cultural spirit alive.”

Tuesday night, a musical protest was held outside the Reeves Center at 14th and U streets NW, a short distance from the store.

Go-go bands played, fans danced, and rapper and D.C. native Wale made an appearance.

Councilman Robert White was there, too.

“When you move to a neighborhood, you’ve got to appreciate the culture of that neighborhood, the sound of that neighborhood. It is not OK to jump into a neighborhood and then seek to change it,” said White, who is hoping for a compromise with T-Mobile.

“We can work together to address that, but what we can’t do is allow folks to try to take away the sound that makes D.C., D.C.,” he said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
gentrification go-go Local News metro pcs michelle basch shaw u street Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Easter recipes
Celebrity birthdays April 7-13
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
Today in History: April 10
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Celebrity deaths
Red carpet fashion
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600