National Shrine raising money for Notre Dame

A Washington institution with a special connection to Notre Dame is helping to get money to the historic, fire-ravaged cathedral.

A D.C. institution with a special connection to Notre Dame is helping to get money to the historic, fire-ravaged cathedral in Paris.

Monsignor Walter Rossi, rector of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, said in many ways, the National Shrine can consider Notre Dame to be its older sister, and that, “just like in any family, when tragedy strikes, family comes together to try to help.”

As a result, the National Shrine has set up a special website for donations to Notre Dame.

As of Wednesday morning, Rossi said they had raised about $125,000, “and that money will go directly to Notre Dame to be used as they see fit and appropriate.”

He is confident the money will not be misused or mismanaged based on “the great care that Notre Dame has had for 800 years.”

The website is also facilitating prayer intentions to support Notre Dame.

Overall, nearly $1 billion has reportedly been raised from around the world to rebuild the cathedral.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.