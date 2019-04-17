202
Home » Washington, DC News » National Shrine raising money…

National Shrine raising money for Notre Dame

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP April 17, 2019 1:10 pm 04/17/2019 01:10pm
Share
The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

A D.C. institution with a special connection to Notre Dame is helping to get money to the historic, fire-ravaged cathedral in Paris.

Monsignor Walter Rossi, rector of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, said in many ways, the National Shrine can consider Notre Dame to be its older sister, and that, “just like in any family, when tragedy strikes, family comes together to try to help.”

As a result, the National Shrine has set up a special website for donations to Notre Dame.

As of Wednesday morning, Rossi said they had raised about $125,000, “and that money will go directly to Notre Dame to be used as they see fit and appropriate.”

He is confident the money will not be misused or mismanaged based on “the great care that Notre Dame has had for 800 years.”

The website is also facilitating prayer intentions to support Notre Dame.

Overall, nearly $1 billion has reportedly been raised from around the world to rebuild the cathedral.

Related Gallery

Before and after images of Notre Dame reveal what was lost

Paris is reeling after an inferno tore through Notre Dame Cathedral late Monday, threatening to incinerate centuries-old architecture and relics. See images taken before and after the fire for an idea of what was lost.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Local News National Shrine notre dame Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Before and after images of Notre Dame

See images taken before and after the destructive fire for an idea of what was lost.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!