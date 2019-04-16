Before and after images of Notre Dame reveal what was lost

Paris is reeling after an inferno tore through Notre Dame Cathedral late Monday, threatening to incinerate centuries-old architecture and relics. See images taken before and after the fire for an idea of what was lost.
With the fire out and the smoke clearing, city officials and architects started to assess the damage on Monday.
Though Paris’ fire crews managed to save the bulk of Notre Dame’s structure after a nine-hour fight, there are still fears that delicate stained glass, sculptures and ornate architecture may have been caught in the flames.
