Before and after images of Notre Dame reveal what was lost

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews April 16, 2019 12:30 pm 04/16/2019 12:30pm
Paris is reeling after an inferno tore through Notre Dame Cathedral late Monday, threatening to incinerate centuries-old architecture and relics at one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

With the fire out and the smoke clearing, city officials and architects started to assess the damage on Monday.

Though Paris’ fire crews managed to save the bulk of Notre Dame’s structure after a nine-hour fight, there are still fears that delicate stained glass, sculptures and ornate architecture may have been caught in the flames.

See images taken before and after the fire for an idea of what was lost.

PHOTOS: Notre Dame Cathedral fire

The iconic spire of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris collapsed in a massive fire on Monday. See photos of the aftermath from inside the landmark.

Topics:
Europe News fire france Latest News notre dame Notre Dame fire paris Photo Galleries World News
