Before and after images of Notre Dame reveal what was lost

Paris is reeling after an inferno tore through Notre Dame Cathedral late Monday, threatening to incinerate centuries-old architecture and relics at one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.

With the fire out and the smoke clearing, city officials and architects started to assess the damage on Monday.

Though Paris’ fire crews managed to save the bulk of Notre Dame’s structure after a nine-hour fight, there are still fears that delicate stained glass, sculptures and ornate architecture may have been caught in the flames.

Notre Dame, seen from the river Seine before and after a raging blaze destroyed most of the iconic landmark’s roof and central spire on Monday. (Top: Michael McCarthy via Flickr, Bottom: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood)

