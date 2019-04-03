202
Mini Target stores in Northwest DC set to open in coming days

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews April 3, 2019 6:15 am 04/03/2019 06:15am
A small-format Target store is seen in Cleveland Park, D.C. The new store is one of two Target locations opening April 7, along with another opening in Shepherd Park. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

Two miniature Target stores are opening in Northwest D.C. next week, joining the retail chain’s main location in Columbia Heights as D.C.’s second and third Target locations, with more coming in the near future.

Target’s small-format locations at 7828 Georgia Avenue, NW in Shepherd Park, and 3505 Connecticut Avenue, NW in Cleveland Park are both set for their grand openings on Sunday, April 7.

Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Target executives for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and store preview at the new 31,000-square-foot location in Shepherd Park on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Park location will be slightly smaller, at approximately 25,000 square feet. Target’s original location in Columbia Heights will by far remain the largest, with 180,000 square feet of floor space.

“We are excited to welcome two new Targets to the District, creating more neighborhood retail options and quality jobs for our residents,” Bowser said in a news release.

“We look forward to Target becoming an engaged business and community partner in the Shepherd Park and Cleveland Park neighborhoods and working with us to create economic opportunities as our city continues to grow.”

Other small Target stores planned for Tenleytown and Ivy City are projected to open in 2020.

“Already, we’ve received a warm welcome from the local neighborhoods, and our more than 100 new team members are ready to bring an easy and convenient shopping experience to area residents,” Jason Ramey, Target’s D.C. senior director, said.

See a map of Target’s current and future locations in D.C. below:

