Man sets his jacket on fire near White House

By Mitchell Miller | @mmillerwtop April 12, 2019 8:19 pm 04/12/2019 08:19pm
Uniformed Secret Service police officers are viewed on Pennsylvania Avenue as seen from inside the White House North Lawn in Washington, Friday, April 12, 2019. The U.S. Secret Service says it’s responding to a “police/medical incident” in front of the White House. The White House was on lockdown as a result of Friday’s incident (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The north grounds of the White House were on lockdown for hours Friday afternoon after a man apparently set his jacket on fire near the north gate.

The Secret Service said on Twitter that the man, who was in “an electronic wheelchair-type scooter,” lit his jacket shortly before 3 p.m. while sitting on Pennsylvania Avenue near the north fence. Secret Service officers put the fire out and took him to Lafayette Park, from which he was driven away in an ambulance.

The Secret Service said he had “what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

Pennsylvania Avenue was closed to pedestrian traffic until shortly after 8 p.m. when the lockdown was lifted. 17th Street Northwest has also been closed to vehicle traffic between H and G streets.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo and Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Topics:
Local News mitchell miller Washington, DC News white house
