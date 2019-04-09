Man found unconscious in Northeast DC dies

A man found unconscious in Northeast D.C. on Monday night has died, according to police, and now homicide detectives are investigating.
He was found around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Benning Road NE, police said.
Police said he appeared to have suffered from a blunt force injury. They tweeted about “unknown trauma.”
The man’s identity has not been released.
