Man found unconscious in Northeast DC dies

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP April 9, 2019 9:07 am 04/09/2019 09:07am
A man found unconscious in Northeast D.C. on Monday night has died, according to police, and now homicide detectives are investigating.

He was found around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Benning Road NE, police said.

Police said he appeared to have suffered from a blunt force injury. They tweeted about “unknown trauma.”

The man’s identity has not been released.

Topics:
benning road crime Local News northeast Washington, DC News
