Man charged with sexual assault of 5 people near Dupont Circle

A man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted five people and took another person’s property near the Dupont Circle neighborhood in Northwest D.C. Wednesday night.

D.C. police said that Jamar Christopher Tillman, 36, approached six people on the 1200 block of 20th St. around 11 p.m. and “engaged in sexual contact with five victims.”

Tillman then assaulted the sixth person in an attempt to force them into a sexual act, according to police. He then took the victim’s property.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested Tillman.

He has been charged with assault with the intent to commit first degree sexual abuse, robbery with force and violence, and five counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse.

Below is a map of the area where the incident took place.

