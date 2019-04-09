IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings to close downtown streets this weekend

Two minor road closures are coming to downtown D.C. this weekend because of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.

Two minor road closures are coming to downtown D.C. this weekend because of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings.

The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

19th Street Northwest between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street Northwest

H Street Northwest between 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.