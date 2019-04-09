202
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings to close downtown streets this weekend

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP April 9, 2019 12:34 pm 04/09/2019 12:34pm
Two minor road closures are coming to downtown D.C. this weekend because of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings.

The following streets will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

  • 19th Street Northwest between Pennsylvania Avenue and G Street Northwest
  • H Street Northwest between 20th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

