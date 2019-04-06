202
Human remains found in Southeast DC

By Jennifer Ortiz April 6, 2019 5:58 pm 04/06/2019 05:58pm
Human remains were found in Southeast D.C. Saturday morning, D.C. police say.

The remains were found in the 2600 block of 30th Street around 11 a.m., Fox 5 first reported.

Police have not said whether the remains are linked to a crime.

Below is a map of the general area where the remains were found.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Topics:
human remains Local News southeast dc Washington, DC News
