Human remains found in Southeast DC

D.C. police are investigating after human remains were found in the 2600 block of 30th Street in Southeast.

Human remains were found in Southeast D.C. Saturday morning, D.C. police say.

The remains were found in the 2600 block of 30th Street around 11 a.m., Fox 5 first reported.

Police have not said whether the remains are linked to a crime.

Below is a map of the general area where the remains were found.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

