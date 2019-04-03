202
DC board quashes recall drive against council’s Evans

By Dick Uliano April 3, 2019 2:55 pm 04/03/2019 02:55pm
FILE - D.C. Council member Jack Evans listens to a question during a news conference at WMATA headquarters, on Tuesday, March 15, 2016, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)

The D.C. Board of Elections has rejected an attempt to begin a voter recall drive against embattled D.C. Ward 2 Councilmember Jack Evans.

At its Wednesday meeting, the three-member board declined to issue a petition to collect signatures, which would have opened the recall process.

Evans is facing a federal investigation into influence peddling over allegations that he used his D.C. government office, including government email, to send proposals to potential clients of his private consulting business.

“The board was to consider the request for the petition to collect signatures, but Evans’ attorney appeared before the board and argued that necessary paperwork had not been filed with the Office of Campaign Finance,” said Rachel Coll, spokeswoman for the D.C. Board of Elections.

On Tuesday, the D.C. Council voted unanimously to strip Evans of his responsibilities overseeing Events DC, the agency which facilitates conventions, sports, entertainment and cultural events in the city, and the Commission on Arts and Humanities.

He remains the chair of the powerful D.C. Council Committee on Finance and Revenue.

