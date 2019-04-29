DC schools launch personalized graduation guides for students

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Public Schools will offer high school students a new way of tracking their progress toward college with an individualized guide.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Public Schools will offer high school students a new way of tracking their progress toward college with an individualized guide.

The DCPS Student Guide to Graduation, College, and Career aims to offer students from ninth through 11th grade an in-depth look at their progress toward graduation, including recommendations, with a guide sent by mail and available online.

In a news release announcing its launch on Thursday, the D.C. government called the customized guides “the first of its kind” for the District’s public schools.

It will consider academic performance, standardized test scores and personal interests in determining a student’s progress and areas for improvement.

“This guide will provide our students and their families with clear, personalized information to understand the steps they need to take to earn a diploma, learn about college and career opportunities aligned with their interests and aspirations, and develop a plan to hit the ground running once they graduate,” DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said.

“The launch of this innovative DCPS Student Guide is another way we are empowering students and equipping students and their families with the information they need to stay on track to graduate and be successful after high school,” Bowser said.

“We committed to increasing transparency in our schools, and this guide builds on that work by making DCPS’ graduation standards more accessible to students and families.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.