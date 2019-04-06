DC police identify decades-old skeletal remains

Workers discovered Steven Glover's remains in 1992 in Northeast D.C., near the Prince George's County, Maryland, border.

D.C. police have identified a person whose skeletal remains were found on Dec. 29, 1992.

In March 2019, police identified the victim as 26-year-old Steven Glover.

Workers discovered his remains on the 3500 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive in Northeast D.C. near Fort Lincoln Park and Fort Lincoln Earthwork Fortification in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

On Jan. 15, 1993, the medical examiner determined the cause of death was gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

Below is the area where Glover’s remains were found.

