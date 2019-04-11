Bad house guests: DC police suspect 8 men looted Airbnb

D.C. police have released home surveillance video of eight men suspected of stealing more than $5,000 worth of TVs, tablet computers, bed duvets and clothing from a home on Leroy Place Northwest, near Connecticut Avenue, on Saturday, March 9.

Being a bad house guest isn’t against the law — stealing stuff from the house is.



“We rented out the house for two nights to what looked like very official, legitimate Airbnb guests,” said Elizabeth Borodkin, who manages the house for a friend. “They ended up robbing and vandalizing the house.”

She said in addition to the stolen property, the men left behind chicken wings, pizza boxes, wine bottles and ashes.

She told NBC Washington: “It feels like a sense of safety was violated.”

Borodkin said she had no idea of what happened until the went to the home after the men left.

“In fact, they called me from the property in the middle of their rental period, telling me how wonderful the house was and how thankful they are,” she said.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or have information regarding the incident should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. Crime Solvers currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for a crime committed in D.C.

