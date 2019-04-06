202
6 injured in Southeast DC rollover crash

By Madeleine Simon April 21, 2019 5:43 pm 04/21/2019 05:43pm
Six people, including two juveniles and a pedestrian, were hurt after a Sunday afternoon crash in Southeast D.C.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 3 p.m. on 16th and V streets, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

One of the cars rolled over and firefighters had to extract two people from one of the cars.

The pedestrian is in extremely critical condition and another man is in critical condition, D.C. Fire officials said.

The two underage victims and another man and a woman were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

D.C. police and fire officials continue to investigate the crash.

Below is a map of the area of the crash.

Topics:
