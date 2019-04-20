20 attorneys general add support for DC statehood bill

On the eve of the city's Emancipation Day, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has announced that 20 attorneys general across the country support statehood for the District.

On the eve of the city’s Emancipation Day, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has announced that 20 attorneys general across the country support statehood for the District. The list includes those in Maryland and Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware, California and New York.

“The District’s over 700,000 residents work hard, raise families and pay the highest federal taxes per capita, and yet they are deprived of the fundamental right to participate meaningfully in our representative democracy,” Racine said in his announcement.

Del. Eleanor Holmes-Norton introduced the statehood bill, called House Resolution 51, with 203 co-sponsors from 39 states and three territories.

Its passage would mean self-government, without the approval of Congress, of D.C.’s laws and courts, as well as voting rights for residents and full congressional voting rights for D.C., which city leaders have suggested be renamed Columbia.

“Emancipation Day commemorates the hard-won victory of the end of slavery in the District in 1862 but also serves as a reminder of all the ways in which the District’s freedom and autonomy have not yet been fully realized,” Racine said.

The 20 attorneys general who joined Racine in declaring their support for D.C. statehood are:

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings

Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas

New York Attorney General Tish James

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein

Oregon Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson

