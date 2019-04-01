202
1 dead after Northeast DC gas station fire

By Anagha Srikanth April 17, 2019 6:20 am 04/17/2019 06:20am
One person is dead after a fire at a gas station on Benning Road in Northeast D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials say it happened at around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to the gas station on 21st Street and Benning Road, where they found a person with fatal injuries and a gas pump on fire.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

Officials continue to investigate the incident.

Westbound traffic on Benning Road is diverted at Oklahoma Avenue.

Below is a map near the scene.

