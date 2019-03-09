Roads reopen after Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon closures

Most road closures and detours will be in effect between 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. See a map of the closures.

Thousands of runners hit the streets of D.C. Saturday morning, causing numerous road closures and delays for local drivers.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon started at Constitution Avenue and 14th Street NW for the marathon and half marathon, and at RFK Stadium for the 5K. Rock Creek Parkway, Connecticut Avenue in Woodley Park and Constitution Avenue reopened after being closed for several hours.

Most roads have reopened except East Capitol Street and some smaller streets around the RFK Stadium. The first race began at 7 a.m. and streets reopened on a rolling basis, as soon as the last participant passed and all course support materials were removed.

Review the road closure grid and freeway ramp closure grid for more information.

The second half of the full marathon course has changed from previous years. According to a spokesperson for the marathon, construction associated with the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge forced officials to change the route into Anacostia Park. The race does not include South Capitol Street or any major streets through Capitol Hill this year.

See the course map with information on road closures below.

Road closures:

Half marathon/full marathon race route and street closures:

• Start on Constitution Avenue, NW just east of 14th Street, NW

• Right on Virginia Avenue, NW

• Right on 18th Street, NW

• Left on E Street NW (eastbound lanes)

• Left on 19th Street, NW

• Right on Constitution Avenue, NW

• Left on 23rd Street, NW

• Enter Lincoln Memorial Circle

• Merge right onto Parkway Dr/Beach Volleyball Courts

• Continue straight onto Rock Creek and Potomac Pkwy

• Right at Virginia Avenue, NW and merge onto I Street, NW

• Continue on I Street, NW to Potomac River Freeway

• Right onto Potomac River Freeway and continue south to horseshoe turn

• Continue north on Potomac River Freeway

• Exit left onto 27th Street, NW

• Right onto Virginia Avenue, NW

• Right onto Rock Creek Parkway

• Continue north on Rock Creek Parkway

• Merge Left on Shoreham Drive, NW

• Right on Calvert Street, NW

• Merge Right on Adams Mill Road, NW

• Left on Columbia Road, NW

• Right on Harvard Street, NW

• Right on 5th Street, NW

• Merge onto 4th Street, NW

• Left on Bryant Street, NW

• Right on N. Capitol Street, NW

• Left on K Street, NE

• Right on 4th Street, NE

• Left on H Street, NE

• Right on 13th Street, NE

• Left on Constitution Avenue, NE

• Left on N. Carolina Avenue, NE

Half marathon/full marathon race routes after split:

Half marathon only:

• Continue east on N. Carolina Avenue, NE

• Merge onto C Street, NE

• Merge right onto 22nd Street, NE

• Turn right onto E. Capitol Street, NE

• Half Marathon Finish (near RFK Lot 3)

Marathon only:

• Continue east on N. Carolina Avenue (in westbound lanes)

• Merge onto C Street, NE (in westbound lanes)

• Continue east on C Street, NE (in westbound lanes)

• Continue east on E. Capitol Street/Whitney Young Bridge (in westbound lanes)

• Left on ramp to Minnesota Avenue, NE

• Left on Minnesota Avenue, NE

• Continue south on Minnesota Avenue, SE

• Left on Ely Place, SE

• Right on Ridge Road, SE

• Right on Ft. Davis Drive, SE

• U-Turn on Ft. Davis Drive just north of Massachusetts Avenue, SE

• Continue north on Ft. Davis Drive, SE

• Left on Ft. Dupont Drive, SE

• Right on Randle Circle, SE

• Right on K Street, SE

• Left on Fairlawn Avenue, SE

• Left on Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

• Right turn on Pennsylvania Avenue, SE at L’Enfant Square, SE

• Continue straight on Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

• Left on Fairlawn Avenue, SE

• Right on Nicholson Street, SE

• Left on Anacostia Drive, SE

• U-Turn on Anacostia Drive, SE near Good Hope Road

• Continue north on Anacostia Drive

• Continue on Anacostia Drive around Roller Rink (clockwise)

• Merge left on Anacostia Drive from Roller Rink loop

• Left on Nicholson Street, SE

• Left on Fairlawn Avenue, SE

• Right on Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

• Left on Pennsylvania Avenue, @ L’Enfant Square, SE

• Continue straight on Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

• Right on Fairlawn Avenue, SE

• Right on K Street, SE

• Left on Randle Circle, SE

• Left on Ft. Dupont Drive, SE

• Left on Ft. Davis Drive, SE

• Left on Ridge Road, SE

• Left on Ely Place, SE

• Right on Minnesota Avenue, SE

• Right onto off ramp to E. Capitol Street, NE

• Right onto E. Capitol Street, NE

• Continue west on E. Capitol Street, NE across Whitney Young Bridge

• Merge onto C Street, NE

• Left on 21st Street, NE

• Left on 22nd Street, NE

• Right on E. Capitol Street, NE

• Marathon Finish (near RFK Lot 3)

Metered intersections:

The following are traffic intersections where vehicles will be allowed to cross by a D.C. police officer when safe to do so.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine and Reem Nadeem contributed to this report.

