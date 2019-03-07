Man killed in hit-and-run in Northeast DC

Police are searching for a the driver of a vehicle who they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday.

Police said around 9 p.m. on the 1500 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, 65-year-old Willie Ulysees Williams was crossing Rhode Island Avenue when he was struck by a gray minivan with a black bike rack on the roof. The driver of the minivan drove off.

Williams was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Police said Williams was crossing Rhode Island Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk.

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of the minivan and have released a video of the suspected vehicle. Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is being asked to contact 202-727-9099.

See video below:

Below is the area where Williams was struck.

