Man arrested after sex abuse, attempted robbery in Northwest DC

A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a woman and trying to take her backpack as she was getting into a ride-share vehicle Friday in D.C.

Broadus Johnson, 36, was arrested and charged with first degree sexual abuse and assault with the intent to commit robbery.

Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on the 200 block of P Street Northwest.

The victim was getting into the vehicle when Johnson approached her, sexually assaulted her and attempted to take her property before fleeing the scene, D.C. police said.

Johnson was apprehended by responding officers.

