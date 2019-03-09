202
Home » Washington, DC News » Man arrested after sex…

Man arrested after sex abuse, attempted robbery in Northwest DC

By Jennifer Ortiz March 9, 2019 3:04 pm 03/09/2019 03:04pm
2 Shares

A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a woman and trying to take her backpack as she was getting into a ride-share vehicle Friday in D.C.

Broadus Johnson, 36, was arrested and charged with first degree sexual abuse and assault with the intent to commit robbery.

Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on the 200 block of P Street Northwest.

The victim was getting into the vehicle when Johnson approached her, sexually assaulted her and attempted to take her property before fleeing the scene, D.C. police said.

Johnson was apprehended by responding officers.

Below is a map of where the assault happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
attempted robbery broadus johnson crime Local News sex abuse sex assault Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to choose the best used car

Used cars can be a big money-saver if done right. Here are some tips to buy a used car and some of the best used car options for SUVs, compact cars and larger sedans.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!