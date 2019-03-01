202
Home » Washington, DC News » Federal shutdown takes toll…

Federal shutdown takes toll on DC revenue, but Amazon is here to help in the long term

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 1, 2019 8:09 am 03/01/2019 08:09am
Share

The longest federal government shutdown in history took its toll on D.C.’s revenue, but in the long-term, Amazon to the rescue?

That’s the word from D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeff DeWitt, whose revised revenue estimates for the current fiscal year 2019 are now flat compared to the previous year, down $41.4 million from the December estimates.

There are two reasons. One, the five-week federal shutdown cost the District $47.4 million, which will be slightly offset by $6 million of higher than anticipated deed, interest income and unclaimed property tax collections. And two, 2019 is the first year that a portion of D.C.’s sales tax is shifted to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to support the Metrorail system.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020 and beyond, slower growth in population, employment and income, combined with continuing federal cutbacks, will not have a great negative impact on D.C.’s revenue largely because Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is on the way…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
amazon business Business & Finance government shutdown Local News Washington Business Journal Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best superhero movies

The new "Captain Marvel" movie opens Friday. But where will it rank in the superhero flicks of all time? From Batman to Black Panther, WTOP's Jason Fraley counts down the best superhero films.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!