DC man arrested for 8 robberies across Northeast

A D.C. man was arrested Thursday for several robberies and an assault that took place over the course of several months across Northeast.

D.C. police said 18-year-old Rondale Edwards, of Northeast, D.C., was charged with eight counts of robbery, including one in which Edwards and several others assaulted and robbed a victim before fleeing the scene.

Police say the robberies took place between Jan. 18, 2019 and March 6, 2019.

Most of the robberies were thefts from residences, five of which took place in the 600 block of Monroe Street NE.

See a map of the areas where the crimes occurred below:

