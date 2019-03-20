DC Council member says BMW involved in hit-and-run was borrowed by friend

D.C. Council Member Trayon White said he car was involved in a crash, but had been borrowed by a friend, without permission.

D.C. Council Member Trayon White says his BMW which was involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night had been borrowed by a friend.

In a statement Wednesday morning, White said he noticed minor front end damage to his car Tuesday morning. He assumed a driver had backed into his car while parking overnight, and filed a police report with D.C. police.

White said he received a phone call a few hours later from the police alleging his car had been in an accident.

Sources said the police report indicated the crash happened on Interstate 295, near Malcolm X Avenue.

“Soon after my conversation with MPD officials, a friend admitted that he borrowed the car without my consent and was involved in a minor fender bender the night before,” according to White’s statement.

“He stated that he was able to resolve the accident at the scene with the other driver.”

White said the friend, who he did not identify, met with police to provide details of the crash.

According to White’s statement, “MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) has confirmed that Councilmember Trayon White was not the driver involved in the accident, nor was he in the car at the time the accident took place.”

Contacted by WTOP, police communications director Dustin Sternbeck said: “This remains an active MPD investigation involving the Councilmember’s vehicle.”

According to D.C. court records, White had been arrested in August 2011 for loaning a car registration and misuse of temporary tags, on an unregistered vehicle. The case was dismissed three months later.

