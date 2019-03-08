Teen arrested in fatal shooting near Columbia Heights school

A 15-year-old male faces a first degree murder charge in the death of 23-year-old Jamal Kwame Crump on Feb. 27. He had not been publicly named as of Friday morning.

An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting of a man near a D.C. elementary school in late February.

D.C. police said a 15-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamal Kwame Crump in the 1300 block of Monroe Street, NW on Feb. 27 — just blocks from Harriet Tubman Elementary School, which was placed on precautionary lockdown shortly before dismissal.

The teen faces charges of first degree murder and carrying a pistol without a license. He had not been publicly named as of Friday morning.

In a statement following the shooting, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said officers responding to the scene found Crump suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died later that day.

“[The suspects] got into a physical altercation with the victim in the case. One of the suspects in the case left the area, briefly returned with a firearm, and he shot him multiple times,” Newsham said.

Newsham said surveillance footage indicated three men of similar age had taken part in the shooting. Two men had been taken into custody as of Friday morning, and police said the case remained under investigation.

Police asked anyone with additional information on the case to contact investigators at 202-727-9099, or through the department’s anonymous tip line by texting 50411. A $25,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest or conviction of persons responsible for Crump’s death.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.