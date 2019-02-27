Man shot, killed near elementary school in Columbia Heights

A man was shot to death in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, just blocks from an elementary school where students' dismissal was delayed while police searched for suspects.

“It appears it was a targeted shooting. Looks like there were three suspects in the case — three males of similar age, probably in their late teens or early 20s,” said D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham.

Police responded to the reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of Monroe Street Northwest at 2:42 p.m.

“They found what appears to be an adult male who was shot multiple times,” Newsham said.

He added that investigators have already been able to review surveillance video of the attack.

“[The suspects] got into a physical altercation with the victim in the case. One of the suspects in the case left the area, briefly returned with a firearm, and he shot him multiple times,” Newsham said.

Nearby Harriet Tubman Elementary School was put into temporary lockdown, which a D.C. public schools official said was lifted about 30 minutes later.

The shooting is the city’s 28th homicide of the year — far outnumbering the 17 homicides recorded during the same period last year.

Below is a map where the shooting occurred:

