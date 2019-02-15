Hulu series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ films at Lincoln Memorial

Scenes from the third season of the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" were filmed Friday at the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall.

WASHINGTON — Scenes from the third season of the Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" were filmed Friday at the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall.

According to Washingtonian, over 200 actors were on site for the day-long production.

The filming lasted most of the day Friday, and was for one day, only. The third season of the show is scheduled to be released in June.

