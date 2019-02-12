12-year-old boy wounded in DC shooting

It happened in an alley around 7 p.m. on the 4400 block of Ponds Street Northeast near the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, Ponds Street Northeast is still closed off. Police will likely canvass the area in daylight. (WTOP/John Domen)

WASHINGTON — A boy has critical injuries following a shooting in Northeast D.C. on Thursday.

Multiple rounds from multiple firearms were discharged, and it is still not known if an exchange happened, D.C. police Chief Pete Newsham said.

The boy was outside but it does not look as if he was a target or that he was involved, he said.

No guns have been recovered, and police are questioning some people in a vehicle that they have stopped.

“We gotta get serious about gun offenses, and in my opinion we don’t take gun offenses seriously right now,” said Newsham.

