202
Home » Washington, DC News » 12-year-old boy wounded in…

12-year-old boy wounded in DC shooting

By Abigail Constantino February 14, 2019 10:15 pm 02/14/2019 10:15pm
2 Shares

It happened in an alley around 7 p.m. on the 4400 block of Ponds Street Northeast near the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.

WASHINGTON — A boy has critical injuries following a shooting in Northeast D.C. on Thursday.

It happened in an alley around 7 p.m. on the 4400 block of Ponds Street Northeast near the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens.

Multiple rounds from multiple firearms were discharged, and it is still not known if an exchange happened, D.C. police Chief Pete Newsham said.

The boy was outside but it does not look as if he was a target or that he was involved, he said.

No guns have been recovered, and police are questioning some people in a vehicle that they have stopped.

“We gotta get serious about gun offenses, and in my opinion we don’t take gun offenses seriously right now,” said Newsham.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
12-year-old Abigail Constantino crime kenilworth aquatic gardens Local News ponds street shooting Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 17-23
Celebrity deaths
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Today in History: Feb. 19
National Cathedral lights
61st annual Grammy Awards
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
2019 local deaths of note
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018