1 dead in NW DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning.

Police reported to the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. for reports of an assault. When they arrived, police learned that a shooting had taken place.

Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

D.C. police say 30-year-old David Elijah Brandon of Burtonsville, Maryland, succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be texted to 50411.

There is a $25,000 reward to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide in D.C.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

