Women’s March brings crowds, road closures

By Jack Pointer January 18, 2019 10:00 pm 01/18/2019 10:00pm
WASHINGTON — Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington brings sizable crowds to the area and will affect traffic.

Here are the street closures for Saturday. Be advised that all closures and listed times are subject to change.

Women’s March on Washington 

6:30 a.m. to around 4 p.m.

  • E Street Northwest from 14th to 12th streets Northwest
  • 13th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue to F Street Northwest
  • Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from 12th to 15th streets Northwest

10 a.m. to around 3 p.m.

  • Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from 12th to Ninth streets Northwest
  • 11th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to F Street Northwest
  • E Street Northwest from Ninth to 14th streets Northwest
  • 12th Street Northwest from Constitution Avenue Northwest to F Street Northwest

(Note: Only local traffic to Trump International Hotel will be permitted from Constitution.)

NO PARKING from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • E Street Northwest from 14th to 11th streets Northwest (both sides)
  • Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest from 15th to Ninth streets Northwest (both sides)
  • 13th Street Northwest from F Street Northwest to Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest (both sides)
  • 11th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to E Street Northwest (both sides)
  • 10th Street Northwest from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to Constitution Avenue Northwest

